Cuban president receives Evo Morales 56 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday received former Bolivian President Evo Morales, according to an official press release in Havana. During the meeting, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba exchanged with the president of the Movement for Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP) on the regional and international situation. Evo Morales reiterated his solidarity with the Cuban people, the press release referred. Meanwhile, Diaz-Canel thanked Morales for his messages of support and for the donation of food and medical supplies sent by the Bolivian government and its people in August. Also present at the meeting was Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...