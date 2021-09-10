Expert recommends self-care after pediatric vaccination in Cuba 53 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The head of the Cuban Department for Health Promotion (ProSalud), Susel Perez, recommended to keep the self-care of children after they get vaccinated with the three shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on television, Perez called on parents to protect themselves against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, because, many times, they are the ones who infect their children, and this would harm the full administration of the vaccine. After children get vaccinated, the ProSalud expert said, they must follow the established measures such as the correct use of face masks, frequent hand washing and physical distancing. The vaccination process is being carried out as a campaign, that is, immunizing more in less time, Perez explained, and said that only children will be vaccinated in the certified schools for this process. She insisted that families must cooperate with the campaign and support the work at schools, whose teaching and non-teaching staff will also be vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated yet. She explained that children convalescing from Covid-19 and those allergic to thimerosal will also be administered the vaccine when health authorities order it. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with university students 55 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president receives Evo Morales 57 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel meets with Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston 59 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty