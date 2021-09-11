Cuba reinforces Covid-19 control ahead of tourism reopening 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is currently reinforcing the hygienic-sanitary protocols for the care of international travelers who will arrive in the island as of November 15, following the Government’s decision to reopen the borders and resume tourist activity. Since the news was announced on Monday, the authorities have been working on reviving the hotel plant, employing people and searching for supplies, because it will be gradually opened, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said. In a radio-televised speech on Thursday, Garcia mentioned Varadero, which has been called to provide a service with a strict compliance with the protocols without lowering quality standards, while he stressed the need to generate revenues, and those hotels become an active source of services to the population. Regarding the vaccination schemes, Garcia stated that more than 90 percent of the population will be immunized in November, so that after the decision was adopted, there is analysis, seriousness and responsibility. The executive said that the intention is to do so with a renewed offer, high quality standards and satisfaction in what has been defined as a destination for peace, with the responsible participation of all workers in the adequacy and strict compliance with the protocols. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba condemns attempts at politicizing origin of SARS-CoV-2 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister calls for actions to address climate change 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Expert recommends self-care after pediatric vaccination in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty