Cuban Foreign Minister calls for actions to address climate change 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted this Friday the urgency of facing the effects of climate change with concrete actions, in view of the accelerated increase in the planet's temperature. On Twitter, the highest representative of the diplomacy of this Caribbean nation stressed the alert of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) about the increase in 2020 of the average temperature of the sea surface in the Caribbean region. According to this institution, this recorded a maximum of +0.87 degrees Celsius, a factor which, Rodriguez pointed out, exacerbates the frequency and intensity of cyclones and accentuates the vulnerability of the island states in the area. It is urgent to move from commitment to action before it is too late, he said. Fente: PL imop/