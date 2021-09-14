Cuba reports 7,516 new Covid-19 cases 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba on Tuesday reported 7,516 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 76 deaths in the last few hours. According to this ministry, Cuba has reported 761,060 Covid-19 cases since March 2020 and 6,449 deaths from complications from this pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar International healthcare services are ready in Cuba 60 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US accepts no help from Cuba to probe into health incidents – reports 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President highlights report denying alleged sonic attack in Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty