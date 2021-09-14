Cuba reports 7,516 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba on Tuesday reported 7,516 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 76 deaths in the last few hours.
According to this ministry, Cuba has reported 761,060 Covid-19 cases since March 2020 and 6,449 deaths from complications from this pandemic.
