International healthcare services are ready in Cuba

Comercializadora de Servicios Medicos Cubanos' (CSMC) company is currently getting ready to attend new foreign patients, in view of the upcoming reopening of the country's borders. The company is getting ready to receive as many patients and their families as possible, Dr. Iliana Reyes, head of CSMC's Sales Department, said.Cuba announced the gradual reopening of ports and airports as of November 15, aligned with the progress of the vaccination against Covid-19 that is taking place on the country. Reyes explained to the Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) that those interested in being treated in the country can make the request through the entity's Center for Coordination and Processing of Health Services. CSMC has 13 branches in Cuba, with close ties to BioCubafarma, international clinics and specialized medical institutions. The firm markets medical tourism, quality of life and welfare, academic and healthcare services outside Cuba, and expects to soon venture into the export of medical literature, Dr. Iliana Reyes underscored.