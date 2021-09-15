Vietnam’s president to begin official visit to Cuba

Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will begin a three-day official visit to Cuba as of Saturday, September 18, diplomatic sources in Hanoi and Havana confirmed on Wednesday.
The Vietnamese head of State will thus fulfill an invitation from his Cuban counterpart and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.Xuan Phuc, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will head along with Diaz-Canel the official talks between the respective delegations, which will be focused on strengthening the traditional relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two Parties, Governments and peoples.

Xuan Phuc, 67, was Vietnam’s Prime Minister from 2016 to 2021, when by a unanimous vote of the National Assembly, he was elected as President of the country for the 2021-2026 term.

