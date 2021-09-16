Cuba reports 7,628 new Covid-19 cases

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 7,628 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 78 deaths in the past few hours.
This ministry reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba has risen to 776,125 since March, 2020, and the death toll has soared to 6,601 due to complications from the pandemic.
