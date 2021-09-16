Cuba reports 7,628 new Covid-19 cases 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 7,628 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 78 deaths in the past few hours. This ministry reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba has risen to 776,125 since March, 2020, and the death toll has soared to 6,601 due to complications from the pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Mexican Revolution inspired Latin America, Cuban president said 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba´s BCC issues cryptocurrency-related resolution 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls tourism fair in December 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty