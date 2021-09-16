Mexican Revolution inspired Latin America, Cuban president said 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday highlighted his country’s ties with Mexico beyond fraternal friendship, rooted in history, when claiming that the Mexican Revolution inspired Latin America. The Cuban president arrived in this capital in the early hours to participate in the celebration of the 211st anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, invited by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. After that, he will attend the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).Diaz-Canel will deliver a speech during the military parade on September 16, Independence Day. ‘On #GritoDeDolores (Cry of Dolores) day, #Mexico’s national holiday, it is an honor to arrive in the endearing Aztec land, to which #Cuba owes, loves and respects so much. Today we will attend the festivities for its independence #VivaMéxico’ (long live Mexico), he wrote on his Twitter account. This is the third visit that the president has paid to this country in the last three years. The first one was in 2018 when he attended Lopez Obrador’s inauguration. Later, he paid an official visit in October, 2019, to discuss bilateral issues at the highest level. In addition, both presidents have kept in contact by other means, such as the telephone call made by Lopez Obrador in April to thank Diaz-Canel for the solidarity assistance with Cuban doctors to face the Covid-19 pandemic. The national press widely covered his arrival despite the fact that he arrived in Mexico at about 04:00, local time. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 7,628 new Covid-19 cases 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba´s BCC issues cryptocurrency-related resolution 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba calls tourism fair in December 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty