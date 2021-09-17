Cuban deputy rejects resolution passed in European Parliament 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Chairwoman of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of the People’s Power (ANPP) Yolanda Ferrer on Thursday described the resolution passed by the European Parliament (EP) as spurious. On Twitter, Ms. Ferrer assured that EP lacks authority to deal with Cuba´s internal affairs. ‘Cuba does not grant EP any moral authority to pronounce, judge and lie on internal affairs that only concern our country,’ she tweeted. EP called the European Union (EU) for sanctions on those allegedly responsible for ‘human rights violations’ following Jul. 11 riots. A resolution promoted by a conservative group of the European People’s Party, far-right liberals and MEPs condemned ‘the breach of political talk and cooperation agreement’ on the part of Havana. In response, the State Solidarity Movement with Cuba (MESC) strongly condemned this proposal, describing it as a ‘new anti-Cuban maneuver.’ ‘We reject the attempts of EU´s capitalist governments to land Cuba back in the dock,’ the MESC said in a press release. The excuse are Human Rights, repression, and this time they have added the right to Internet service, the text added. Along the same lines, Spanish MEP Manu Pineda, representing Izquierda Unida-Unidas Podemos party, assured that ‘the Cuban government is at the service of its own people and does not obey orders from the empire.’ Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blockade on Cuba, shamless and despicable policy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s tourism seeks to recover from Covid-19 crisis 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities report 8,517 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty