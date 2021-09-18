Cuba recovers power service after blackout in the east of the country 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba progressively recovers today electricity generation in the eastern provinces that were blacked out due to a breakdown in one of the main national grids of the country. According to Union Electrica company, a failure in the conductor of the Nuevitas- Holguin grid caused an oscillation in the voltage that brought with it the output of plants and blocks of the system. That triggered the interruption of service in Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and Guantanamo, as well as in some parts of central and western Cuba. Engineer Jorge Armando Cepero, general director of Union Electrica company, told national television that emergency measures were applied with distributed generation groups. The causes of such failure in the 220,000 volts transmission line are still under investigation. Since June 21, Cuba has presented difficulties in the generation of electric service due to failures in plants and thermoelectric plants which have been in operation for over 35 years. The Minister of Energy and Mines Livan Arronte explained that the financial limitations provoked by the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic have hindered the execution of capital and partial maintenance in those plants, as well as the completion of important investments. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blockade on Cuba, shamless and despicable policy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s tourism seeks to recover from Covid-19 crisis 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities report 8,517 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty