Cuban authorities report 8,517 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities reported today 8 517 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths due to complications with the disease, the lowest death toll in the last two months. The country accumulates 792,933 Covid-19 cases since March 11, 2020 and 6,733 deaths.In his usual press briefing, the head of National Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran, detailed that 58,915 samples were studied on Friday for detecting the virus and 8,948,334 tests have been analyzed on the country. The expert also pointed out that 93,739 people are still admitted to the hospital; of them, 51,348 are suspected cases, 3,312 are under epidemiological surveillance and 39,079 are active cases. Fuente: PL imop/