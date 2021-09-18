President of Vietnam arrives in Cuba on official visit 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, arrived in Cuba on an official visit that includes meetings with the main authorities of Cuba, as well as an homage to Fidel Castro. The President was received at the Jose Marti International Airport by the Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdés. El President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will receive his Vietnamese counterpart and invest him with the José Martí Medal, the highest granted by Cuba, as part of the visit. Xuan Phuc will also meet the Vietnam-Cuba Association, and will pay honor the national Heroes Ho Chi Minh and José Martí on Sunday, and will also hold a meeting with Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and the President of the Parliament, Esteban Lazo. On Monday, Xuan Phuc will meet with representatives of the Special Development Zone of Mariel and experts of Cuba’s biotech sphere. Cuba and Vietnam celebrated in 2020 the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, established on December 2nd, 1960. FuenteÑ PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blockade on Cuba, shamless and despicable policy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s tourism seeks to recover from Covid-19 crisis 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities report 8,517 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty