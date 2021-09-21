Cuba reports 8,289 new Covid-19 cases

The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported this Tuesday 8,289 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 63 deaths in the last few hours.
The Ministry pointed out that the Caribbean country has accumulated 818,200 patients with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 6,919 people have died due to complications related to the pandemic.
