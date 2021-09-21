Cuba reports 8,289 new Covid-19 cases 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported this Tuesday 8,289 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 63 deaths in the last few hours. The Ministry pointed out that the Caribbean country has accumulated 818,200 patients with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 6,919 people have died due to complications related to the pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba affirms US lacks moral authority to promote peace 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Raul Castro talks with Vietnamese president during visit to Cuba 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade on Cuba, shamless and despicable policy 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty