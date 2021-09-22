Cuba criticizes inhumane treatment of migrants on US southern border 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized today the violation of the human rights of migrants on the southern border of the United States. They sell the ‘American dream’ to the world and welcome migrants with a nightmare at the border. Who spoke of Human Rights?, the Cuban president wrote on Twitter, where he posted a photograph depicting the repression against Haitians who try to cross to US from Mexico.On the social network, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that the abuse against these people expresses the racist contempt of the US border law enforcement agents. The causes of emigration must be eradicated without repression, he pointed out. Since last Sunday, the United States government deported some 500 Haitians who were in an improvised camp under the international bridge that connects Acuña city (Mexico) with Del Río (Texas), after a massive border crossing. Images of police officers on horseback charging on them triggered an international repudiation for its brutality. This Tuesday, the state Office for the Protection of Citizens from Haiti criticized the treatment and asked the United States authorities to seek solutions among the governments involved. Also, a group of US-based Haitian lawyers announced their intention to file legal actions to stop what they consider summary expulsions. The Caribbean nation is the poorest in the region and is going through a severe crisis deepened by recent natural phenomena and political events that, along with the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, are driving the displacement of its population. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba welcomes new donation of syringes from Germany 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Iberostar consolidates operations in Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 7,151 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty