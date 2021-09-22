Cuba reported 7,151 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health authorities on Wednesday reported 7,151 new cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 59 deaths from complications from this disease, including a nursing baby. At his daily briefing on television, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that Cuba has reported 825,351 coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020, and 6,978 deaths. He added that 90,027 people are still in hospitals, 46,548 of whom are suspected cases; 3,162 are under epidemiological surveillance; and 40,317 are active patients. On Tuesday, 53,249 samples were studied to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and a total of 9,165,377 real-time PCR tests have been run in Cuba so far. Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba welcomes new donation of syringes from Germany 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Iberostar consolidates operations in Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba criticizes inhumane treatment of migrants on US southern border 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty