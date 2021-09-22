Cuba reported 7,151 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths

2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
covid 19
At his daily briefing on television, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that Cuba has reported 825,351 coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020, and 6,978 deaths.

He added that 90,027 people are still in hospitals, 46,548 of whom are suspected cases; 3,162 are under epidemiological surveillance; and 40,317 are active patients.

On Tuesday, 53,249 samples were studied to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and a total of 9,165,377 real-time PCR tests have been run in Cuba so far.

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba welcomes new donation of syringes from Germany

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Iberostar consolidates operations in Cuba

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba criticizes inhumane treatment of migrants on US southern border

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *