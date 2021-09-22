Iberostar consolidates operations in Cuba 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spain’s Iberostar hotel chain has consolidated its presence in Cuba by adding a company in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) and inaugurating the first flight of the group’s Worldtofly airline. In statements to Prensa Latina, Iberostar Marketing Director Alexeis Torres explained that in order to increase the added value of the tourism industry, the group created the Caribbean Hotel Logistics supplying company in the ZEDM two years ago, which is in charge of providing services to Iberostar in particular, as well as to other hotels. This makes it possible to have a variety of food and beverages, supplies and other raw materials required to be more competitive in the Caribbean region. Although it is another company with a different purpose, it represents an added value that completes the chain, Torres said. He pointed out that in further efforts to complete the equation, Iberoestar will on Wednesday inaugurate in Cuba the first flight of Worldtofly airline, which belongs to the Group, another area that will add value to the company. Torres recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic put the world on pause, therefore the reactivation will be progressive, and air connectivity will be one of the factors to make recovery easier. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba welcomes new donation of syringes from Germany 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba criticizes inhumane treatment of migrants on US southern border 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 7,151 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty