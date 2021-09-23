Cuba reports 6,935 new cases of Covid-19

The Cuban Health Ministry reported 6,935 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19; and 70 deaths in the last hours.
The mentioned office specified that the country totalled 832 thousand 286 cases with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 7 thousand 48 people lost their lives due to complications related to the disease.
