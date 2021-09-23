Cuba reports 6,935 new cases of Covid-19 48 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Health Ministry reported 6,935 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, the cause of Covid-19; and 70 deaths in the last hours. The mentioned office specified that the country totalled 832 thousand 286 cases with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 7 thousand 48 people lost their lives due to complications related to the disease. Fuente: Minsap imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba clama en ONU por cooperación internacional frente a Covid-19 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad La Habana inicia el sábado vacunación de alérgicos al tiomersal 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Convocan a caravana mundial contra el bloqueo a Cuba 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty