Cuban president reaffirms commitment to climate change at UN 57 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to climate change, at a meeting of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) at the United Nations on Wednesday. In his virtual speech, the Cuban president demanded the developed nations' necessary commitment to prevent the destruction of the environment by irrational consumption patterns. 'The developed countries must assume their responsibility in support of the efforts to achieve sustainable development for all peoples and to save the planet from the threats they have caused,' he stressed. Diaz-Canel also ratified Cuba's solidarity and humanistic will in the face of these risks. 'We will continue to promote cooperation, especially in health, and share experiences in risk reduction,' he added. The head of State reiterated Cuba's commitment to comply with the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement and the Samoa Pathway, while supporting the declaration of the Alliance of Small Island States. Fuente: PL imop/