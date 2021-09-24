Cuba reported 7,695 cases of Covid-19 and 56 deaths 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported today 7,695 new positive cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, and 56 deaths from complications with the disease. During the usual morning press conference, national chief of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, detailed that the country thus totals 839,981 diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 11, 2020 and 7,104 deaths. He pointed out that 83,010 people are admitted, from them, 43,064 are suspects to the Covid-19, three thousand 151 are in epidemiological surveillance and 36 thousand 795 have the active virus.Yesterday, 50 thousand 925 samples were checked for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2, thus, and a total of 9 million 271 thousand 41 tests have been analyzed on the island from the beginning of the pandemic. Fuente: PL-minsap imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba thanks Bolivia for solidarity against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Cuba allows reopening 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel says Cuba’s work is the reply to those who attack it 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty