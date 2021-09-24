Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Cuba allows reopening 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Executives of the sector of commerce and gastronomy in Cuba reported that the downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases throughout the national territory allows for a gradual reopening of businesses. After a year and a half of Covid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to open this type of services, so a joint analysis with the Ministry of Public Health determined that there are currently favorable conditions for their reopening, said the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz.Havana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Ciego de Ávila, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, Mayabeque and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud are stable and have reduced the number of infections, so they are among the provinces that will reopen the trade of goods and services gradually starting on Friday. The decision responds to the advances in the vaccination of the Cuban population, which allows considering that there are conditions in some territories and localities to make a reopening, something that entails a health protocol established based on epidemiological conditions. The Minister stated that the decision entails a health protocol established based on epidemiological conditions and restrictions for places where there are active Covid-19 events, which will render them unable to access services until later. Reservations will be promoted in all gastronomic units with conditions for this in order to avoid queues, crowds and waiting. Díaz explained that the goal is to initiate a resuscitation and reactivation for the Cuban family from the social and psychological point of view, a process that also includes the opening of notarial services, the Civil Registry and the Property Registry with appointments organized for the attention of the population. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba thanks Bolivia for solidarity against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 7,695 cases of Covid-19 and 56 deaths 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel says Cuba’s work is the reply to those who attack it 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty