President of Cuba thanks Bolivia for solidarity against blockade 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked today his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, for his solidarity against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on his country by the United States. The Cuban president stressed on twitter that the Caribbean island has the support of Latin America and the world to triumph over the genocidal policy, condemned for almost 30 years in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).'Gracias hermano @LuchoXBolivia'( Thank you brother@fightXBolivia), Díaz-Canel wrote on the social network, in response to a message from Arce in which he pointed out that the US siege puts the lives of more than 11 million citizens of the Caribbean nation at risk in the middle of a pandemic. 'It is a crime against humanity, but at the same time an unfortunate example of how decisions of this Assembly are not complied with by certain countries', the Bolivian head of state said. The 76th session of the UNGA has ratified the solidarity of several countries with Cuba and against the hostility of Washington, a theme that was present in speeches of several representatives. Venezuela, Suriname, Costa Rica and Guyana, among others, demanded the stop of the unilateral measures contrary to international law that affect the Cuban people, as well as requested that most UN member states' decision to vote against the blockade be respected. For 29 consecutive occasions, the UNGA has approved a resolution to end the US siege, which in six decades has brought damages to the island's economy amounting to 147.8 billion dollars, at current prices. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...