Cuba confirms 7,513 new Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths

Cuban health authorities on Saturday reported 7,513 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, due to complications from the disease.

Cuba has accumulated 847,494 (9.1 percent) patients infected with the coronavirus and 7,163 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed that 53,249 PCR tests were made, accounting for 9,324,290 such tests so far.

Fuente: PL- minsap imop/