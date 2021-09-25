Cuba sends first batch of Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 to Vietnam 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba sent to Vietnam the first batch of the Abdala (CIGB-66) Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the Havana-based Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the scientific institution tweeted on Saturday. The post, in which the number of doses sent on a Vietnam Airlines plane is not mentioned, stated that the production platform of the vaccine is used in other vaccines registered in more than 30 countries and certified by the World Health Organization (WHO). On September 20, and as part of a visit to Cuba by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Supply and Distribution Contract for five million doses of the Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccine was signed. CIGB General Director Marta Ayala and Nguyen Dang Hien, director of the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Medical Biological Products (POLYVAC), penned the document. Ayala said at the time that they have worked on the completion of the documentation required to approve the emergency use of this vaccine on Vietnamese territory, and endorsed POLYVAC, which is considered one of the most prestigious agencies in the Asian region. She added that Cuba’s vaccine will be administered the adult and child population in Hanoi. The Vietnamese Government decided to purchase 10 million doses of the Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccine from Cuba to administer it emergency situations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Silvio Rodriguez’s donations to Cuba announced 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 7,513 new Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba thanks Bolivia for solidarity against blockade 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty