Silvio Rodriguez's donations to Cuba announced

Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez will give two concerts in Madrid and will donate all the money raised for the purchase of medicines for his country, a reliable source confirmed on Friday. Solidarity groups informed the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando Gonzalez Llort, that they are coordinating to receive these generous contributions from Silvio to the Caribbean island.

Rodriguez will perform on Sunday afternoon in Rivas Vaciamadrid, a municipality on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, during the festivities on the 100th anniversary the Communist Party of Spain. The singer-songwriter will receive the Leteo Award on September 27 in an event that will take place in the Ciudad de León Auditorium, a prize that does not represent an economic stimulus, but it is a bronze piece by the sculptor Amancio Gonzalez Andres from León. On Saturday, October 2, he will perform at the Wizink Center in Madrid.