DPRK leader thanks Cuban president for congratulations

26The secretary general of the Korean Labor Party, Kim Jong Un, thanked Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for his congratulations on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of this country, the ACNC reported on Saturday.

Kim, who is also the chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), expressed deep gratitude to the Cuban head of State for his sincere and cordial congratulations on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the DPRK, local media reported.

Convinced that the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and countries will be consolidated and continually developed, Kim wholeheartedly wished Diaz-Canel the best of success in his responsibilities as leader of the Party and the State.

