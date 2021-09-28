Cuban president congrats largest mass organization 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest mass organization, which are celebrating their 61st anniversary on Tuesday. On his Twitter account, the president wrote that the CDRs are present in every block, as promoters of the Revolution. Diaz-Canel underscored the role played by that mass organization in ‘times of unity, solidarity, participation.’ He noted that the Caribbean nation is undergoing a process of transformation and praised the work done by CDR National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez, who awarded the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba for merits achieved in the fight against terrorism and unjust imprisonment in the United States. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President appreciates Silvio Rodriguez’s gesture of solidarity 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to begin transition to digital terrestrial TV in December 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba with 6,632 Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths Monday 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty