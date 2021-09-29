Cuba takes steps for Haitian migrant´s safer return 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is rolling out pertinent steps and coordination for a safe and voluntary return of Haitian migrants who arrived in the national territory through different provinces, television reported on Tuesday. According to a note broadcast on the TV News, Cuba´s authorities maintain contact with the Haitian Government, in accordance to ties of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity that characterize the bilateral relationship. Furthermore, such a decision is in virtue of the international commitments on migration to which Cuba is included. The source specified that, as part of Cuba’s humanistic and supportive vocation, Cuban people received all necessary care, including medical assistance, and remain housed in facilities equipped for it. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba expects 23 airlines to arrive in October 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 5,617 Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights progress in Covid-19 vaccination in Cuba 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty