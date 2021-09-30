President of Cuba advocates application of science 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel advocated for the application of science in the development of Cuba, which, in his words, has the potential to solve the country’s problems. Diaz-Canel tweeted assuring that ‘the natural intelligence of our people and the high level of education of our people tell us that we have great reserves to solve our problems.’ The President wrote that the Palace of the Revolution, seat of the State and Government of the Capital, is also a space for science, in relation to the meeting of the National Council of Innovation The meeting of experts on Covid-19 also sessioned in the Palace of the Revolution, with the Ministers of Trade and Tourism to assess the management of science and innovation. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba visits neighborhood in Havana 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba expects 23 airlines to arrive in October 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 5,617 Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty