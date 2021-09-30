President of Cuba visits neighborhood in Havana 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel is visiting the Libertad community, in the municipality of La Lisa, one of sixty neighborhood in the city of Havana undergoing works in institutions, services and dwellings. The visit is part of the tours of Havana’s vulnerable localities being undertaken by the country’s leadership, with visible changes to road and hydraulic infrastructure, dwellings, educational and health centers. The general coordinator of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution, Gerardo Hernandez, explained that the intention is to expand this movement to all the provinces in the country, and have the citizens participate in the solution to the problems of their communities along with the ministries and institutions. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba advocates application of science 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba expects 23 airlines to arrive in October 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 5,617 Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty