Cuba reported 5049 Covid-19 cases and 50 deceases

Cuba reported 5049 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths due to complications related to the virus on Friday.

In his daily briefing on television, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, informed that since March 11, 2020, Cuba has reported 882,477 persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 7,486 deaths.

On Thursday, 47,131 samples were tested for SARS-CoV-2 and a total of 9,603,255 tests have been made in Cuba since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

He remarked that 62,165 persons remain hospitalized, including 32,280 suspected cases, 2,727 under epidemiological surveillance and 37,158 who carry the virus.