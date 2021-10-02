Hotel Nacional de Cuba to be reopened in December 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Hotel Nacional de Cuba. Foto: Internet The General Manager of Hotel Nacional de Cuba, Luis Miguel Diaz, said that the establishment will be reopened on December 30, on the occasion of its 91th anniversary. The Hotel Nacional is the flagship of Cuban tourism, as many celebrities from all over the world have stayed there. In recognition of its history, elegance and treasured documents, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba was granted the status of National Memory by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Listed as a National Monument of Cuba, the hotel has a marvelous view of a good part of the capital. Distinctive among five-star hotels in Cuba, the National is operated by the Gran Caribe hotel group. The building was designed by Mckim Mead and White Architects, from New York, and its construction was carried out by the Purdy Henderson Company, which guaranteed the opening on December 30, 1930. Its fame has been confirmed by its guests, including Johnny Weismuller, Ava Gadner, Buster Keaton, Errol Flyn, Frank Sinatra and other movie stars. In the 1940s, the touch of distinction was provided by the Parisien Cabaret, which is currently the second best in the country after Tropicana. With 457 rooms, most of them with a view to the Caribbean Sea(including 16 suites and one presidential suite), the hotel is also the center of the most important meetings in the country. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba thanked friendly countries for donation to face pandemic 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denies fake news on medical trips abroad 24 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 5049 Covid-19 cases and 50 deceases 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty