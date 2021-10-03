Cuba is developing a natural product to prevent Covid-19

Cuba on Saturday announced the first health intervention in the population with Curmeric, a natural product developed to prevent Covid-19.

This national drug, with proven antibacterial action, began to be administered to suspected patients and people who had contact with Covid-19 cases in the five healthcare areas of the Ciego de Avila municipality, in the central province of the same name.

Tania Valdes, head of the Theragnostic Laboratory and the National Product Development Projects for Curcuma longa, explained that the intervention will gradually include Florencia, Chambas and Ciro Redondo municipalities in order to measure its effectiveness.

Curmeric, authorized by the Innovation Committee of the Ministry of Public Health, contains extracts of Curcuma longa and uses high technology to determine its beneficial properties.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny