Hotel Nacional de Cuba to be reopened in December

The General Manager of Hotel Nacional de Cuba, Luis Miguel Diaz, said that the establishment will be reopened on December 30, on the occasion of its 91th anniversary.

The Hotel Nacional is the flagship of Cuban tourism, as many celebrities from all over the world have stayed there.

In recognition of its history, elegance and treasured documents, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba was granted the status of National Memory by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Listed as a National Monument of Cuba, the hotel has a marvelous view of a good part of the capital.

Distinctive among five-star hotels in Cuba, the National is operated by the Gran Caribe hotel group.

The building was designed by Mckim Mead and White Architects, from New York, and its construction was carried out by the Purdy Henderson Company, which guaranteed the opening on December 30, 1930.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny