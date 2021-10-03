US funding for journalists to attack Cuba denounced

A network of organizations in Latin America operates with funds from the United States for training reporters with the purpose of attacking the Cuban government through psychological actions, local media reported today.

Professionals associated with so-called independent publications which are financed with Washington’s money such as El Estornudo, Periodismo de Barrio and Cuba Posible are trained by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that operate with financing from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a facade of the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Open Society Foundations.

According to an article published in the local newspaper Granma, the Cronos Civil Association, based in Argentina, received last year US$80,000 from the NED to train Cuban journalists linked to its dependent websites.

This organization has two main media, Revista Anfibia and Cosecha Roja, which carry out training projects and scholarships for professionals of the sector from Cuba.

The Instituto Prensa y Sociedad (IPYS), based in Peru, also obtained a total of 70,523 dollars last year to develop programs aimed at training ‘Cuban independent journalists’ and promoting their links with communication specialists in the region.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

