Cuba optimistic for economic reopening 13 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba's leaders assessed the country´s complex economic situation, urged a greater production and showed optimism for the upcoming tourism reopening, the presidency´s official website reported. According to the website, Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil detailed about the Cuban reality during the last meeting of the Council of Ministers, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. In his opinion, domestic situation continues to be complex at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the year due to the global crisis, the effects of Covid-19 and the tightening of the US blockade. However, Gil urged more production and was optimistic about the tourism reopening on November 15. In this regard, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero also said that this reopening will boost the country´s economy and urged all sectors to work together to make it happen. Plus, Mr. Gil stressed that the employment rate ramped up, a peculiarity that in his opinion differentiates Cuba from global crisis in this regard during the pandemic. 'As many as 203,733 people were looking for job, of which 138,656 were employed and 5,440 were linked to training courses for future jobs,' Gil explained. He also referred to food production issues and stressed the need for greater initiative and creative work. Fuente: PL imop/