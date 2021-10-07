Cuba reported 3 833 cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported today 3,833 new positive cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, and 39 deaths from complications associated with the disease. In a television press conference, head of National Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained in detail that the country thus totals 907,941 diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 11, 2020 and 7,742 deaths.Yesterday, 42 thousand 344 tests were studied for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and a total of 9 million 845 thousand 683 have been analyzed on the island. He pointed out that 48,818 people remain admitted, of them 25,948 Covid-19 suspects, 2,722 in epidemiological surveillance and 20,148 with the active virus. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar The United States and sonic attacks: from microwave to crickets 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Alleged sonic attacks in Cuba lack criminal evidence 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba optimistic for economic reopening 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty