Cuba commemorates the 54th anniversary of death of Ernesto Guevara

Cuba evokes the altruism and reaffirms the validity of the revolutionary thought of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, in commemoration of the 54th anniversary of his capture and subsequent execution in Bolivia.

The tribute to the Guerrillero Heroico, as he is also known, will be held on this occasion especially in virtual settings, but the remembrance of his life and work will preside over meetings and lead to discussions also in work and educational centers throughout the country.

A traditional exchange of flowers will take place in Santa Clara, which 'Che' helped liberate, in the Mausoleum that keeps his remains and that of the combatants who fell with him in the Bolivian campaign.

Doctor Ernesto Guevara landed in Cuba together with the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and another 80 expedition members from the yacht Granma in 1956 to start the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).

After the revolutionary triumph of January 1st, 1959, he was designated President of the National Bank, director of the Industrialization Department of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform and Minister of Industry.

'Che' was among the founders of the Prensa Latina Latin American Information Agency at a time when Cuba needed to defend itself from media campaigns against its nascent Revolution.

He also acted as head of several international missions.

Between 1965 and 1967, Guevara fought in the Congo and Bolivia, and was captured and executed by the Bolivian military under the orders of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.