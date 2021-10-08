Cuba keeps sharp 3,000 daily Covid-19 cases 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported as many as 3,396 new Covid-19 cases Friday, keeping these figures for third day in a row, even though still high they trend to throttle back, Dr. Francisco Durán, Director of epidemiology, said in his press briefing, regretting the death of 35 people. Following the reports, Cuba has reached a total of 911,377 confirmed cases since March 11, 2020, and 7,777 deaths.On Friday, none of the 15 provinces reached 1,000 Covid-19 cases, although Pinar del Río remains epicenter of the pandemic, reporting 776 confirmed cases. Dr. Durán stressed that the incidence rate in Cuba has dropped to 704.6 per 100,000 inhabitants in last 15 days. He also said as many as 4,016 people were discharged after coming back negative for SARS-CoV-2, thus Cuba has reached 884,010 recoveries since 2020, accountig for 97% of all those confirmed cases. As to pediatric cases, the figures continue to fall reporting 610 confirmed cases on Friday, 45 of them are less than one year old, 21 under six months and two are newborns. In the last 15 days, 15,452 children have been confirmed for an ballpark figure of 1,030 per 24 hours. 46, 793 people remain admitted, of which 24,582 are suspects of Covid-19, 2,718 are under epidemiological surveillance and 19,493 came back positive, 19,173 of them are in a stable clinical progress, 91 are in critical conditions and 229 are seriouslly ill. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba to carry out defensive exercise and National Defense Day 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba commemorates the 54th anniversary of death of Ernesto Guevara 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 3 833 cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty