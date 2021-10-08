Cuba to carry out defensive exercise and National Defense Day 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Ministry (MINFAR) announced the resumption of the Moncada Exercise and the celebration of National Defense Day in Cuba, it was reported on Friday. A MINFAR note states that in view of the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country, and amid the Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign, the Defense Preparedness corresponding to 2021 is resumed. The document adds that ‘the Moncada Exercise is maintained on the scheduled date for November 18-19.’ The exercise, in which the chiefs, leaders, and command and management bodies will participate, will culminate on November 20, with the National Defense Day, the official note concludes. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba keeps sharp 3,000 daily Covid-19 cases 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba commemorates the 54th anniversary of death of Ernesto Guevara 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 3 833 cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty