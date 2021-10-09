Havana city eases further restrictions because Covid-19 setback 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana city’s authorities bet today on new measures to ease restrictions on recreation and services, aligned with the high vaccination rate and the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such information was released from the meeting of the Temporary Working Group to fight against the pandemic in Havana, in which Prime Minister Manuel Marrero participated. At the encounter, authorities noted that the lifting of restrictions will be done gradually and in a responsible manner to avoid a resurgence of the pandemic and to make sustainable the reopening of services and other sectors of the economy in the territory. Since September 24, the western provinces of Havana and Matanzas have reopened gastronomic and notary services. That is accompanied by protocols including mandatory use of facemasks, physical distancing and natural ventilation in the chosen restaurants and cafeterias, as well as reservations through websites or via telephone. Easing measures also covers trade, access to beaches and other public places and open-air cultural centers, but not discos and bars, while public parties and dances continue being prohibited. As of next week, Havana’s two zoos will reopen their doors and other similar decisions are expected. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba commemorates the 54th anniversary of death of Ernesto Guevara 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to carry out defensive exercise and National Defense Day 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Diaz-Canel verifies changes in a Cuban neighborhood 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty