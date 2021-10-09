President Diaz-Canel verifies changes in a Cuban neighborhood 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday verified the socioeconomic changes in the neighborhood of La Corea, in this capital’s municipality of San Miguel del Padron, as part of a prioritized government program. According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, the president made a tour of this territory of the Luyano Moderno Popular Council and met with some of its actors. There, with popular participation and the support of state institutions, houses, medical practices, schools, grocery stores, community kitchens, children’s playgrounds, sports grounds, a youth center, an amphitheater and aqueduct and road infrastructures are being repaired. This initiative for the transformation in about 60 vulnerable communities in this capital started around two months ago, and several ministries and territorial actors are taking part in it to face problems detected. Several times, the head of State called to strengthen work to improve people’s quality of life and boost the work of organizations and institutions in the most complex areas. Diaz-Canel said that this boost must be long-lasting and avoid routine and highlighted the importance of always working taking into account priorities, which must result from speaking directly with citizens. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba commemorates the 54th anniversary of death of Ernesto Guevara 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana city eases further restrictions because Covid-19 setback 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to carry out defensive exercise and National Defense Day 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty