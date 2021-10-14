Cuba to attend SEEC meeting 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) to be held in October 14, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX) reported on Wednesday. According to Cubaminrex portal, the meeting will be held in Minsk, Belarus, and will allow to debate on activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and to draw up guidelines and outlooks for integration development.Cuba attended for the first time this type of event on December 11, 2020, as it was granted observer status in the regional bloc. On that occasion, President Díaz-Canel doubled down on his country’s commitment to promoting trade and cooperation with EEU and its member states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba’s FM denounces US smothering and subverting policy 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban official stresses importance of standardization for development 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad NEMO rejects misrepresentation of Cuba’s patriotic dates 4 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty