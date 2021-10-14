Cuban official stresses importance of standardization for development 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is celebrating the World Standardization Day with a call to respect the standards in all sectors to achieve the full development of nations and the satisfaction of their citizens. The general director of the National Standardization Office of Cuba, Nancy Fernández, made statements to the press on the occasion of the anniversary explaining that this issue is gaining more importance every day, since it is impossible to conceive modernity without technical standards.’Any sector of the economy and society will function better by taking into account the requirements of good practices,’ Fernández said. In her opinion, it is vital to achieve harmonization with greater inclusion and the consensus of all parties. ‘What defines a good rule is the consensus of society, because once it is approved it must be met, but always to protect citizens,’ Dr. Fernández went on to state. ‘It is regrettable to invest time, material financial resources and inputs in a product, and not have the good respond to the needs of the population because the norms are not observed,’ she added. 80 Cuban regulations were approved this year, which are part of various prioritized policies and programs, mainly in food, clinical laboratories, construction, oil, agricultural machinery, among others. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba to attend SEEC meeting 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s FM denounces US smothering and subverting policy 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad NEMO rejects misrepresentation of Cuba’s patriotic dates 4 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty