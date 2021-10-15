Díaz-Canel values ​​transformations in La Corbata community in Havana

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visits Havana’s La Corbata neighborhood this Friday, in the Playa municipality, where he confirms the progress of the socio-economic transformations coordinated there by the Ministry of Tourism.

This was confirmed by the site of the presidency through its official Twitter account with information that accompanies several images of the president in the town.

Recently the head of state made reference to the transformation process in vulnerable territories of the country where houses are built, schools and other structures with high socio-cultural impact. In dozens of disadvantaged communities there is intense work.

Houses, streets, parks, doctors’ offices, schools, faces, change their appearance. Locals and souls are repaired, Díaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

In the social network, he also stated that the territorial authorities are becoming more dynamic and socialist companies are taking up the inevitable social responsibility that must characterize them in our development model.

The president called for the systematization of transformation actions in 62 communities considered vulnerable in this capital and to strengthen the work to improve the quality of life of the population.

The president, along with other authorities of the nation, has recently toured different neighborhoods of Havana in which he advocates for an expansion of social programs and for greater direct dialogue with citizens.