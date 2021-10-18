Cuba confirms 1,844 Covid-19 cases of and 21 deaths 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirmed fSARS-CoV-2 1,844 positive cases (353 less than on Sunday) and 21 deaths from complications associated with the disease. The country has registered 936,809 diagnosed as well as 8,079 fatalities since March 11th, 2020, said Francisco Durán, national head of the National Institute of Tropical Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, in his usual morning television conference.24,352 people remain hospitalized, of them 14,375 suspects, 1,716 under epidemiological surveillance and 8,261 down with the active virus, a high number still but gradually decreasing for over a month, the doctor pointed out. Fuente: PL-minsap imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President congratulates young members of the artistic vanguard 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad AHS to award outstanding Cuban artists 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban workers reject calls for destabilization 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty