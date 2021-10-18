Cuban President congratulates young members of the artistic vanguard 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated today the members of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), promoter of the young artistic vanguard, which is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its foundation. The beloved AHS reaches 35 years of foundation, with the challenge of never getting old and of taking its young and revolutionary art to every corner of the Island. Congratulations, guys, we count on you to continue giving heart and soul to Cuba. May the mystique of the Association never die, wrote the president on his Twitter account.From the same social network, the vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Fernando Jacomino, acknowledged the importance of the well-known organization, which leads the efforts made by young Cuban writers and artists in favor of the Cuban Culture system. The presentation of the 35th anniversary stamp and the awarding of creative scholarships and prizes were among the activities. During the day, outstanding exponents of Cuban culture will receive the Maestro de Juventudes Award, which will honor writer and National Film Award winner Senel Paz, theater researcher Vivian Martínez and choreographer and dancer Miguel Iglesias. Organized at the National Library, the award ceremony will include other honorees such as cultural critic Manuel Lopez, the director of the Guerrilla de teatreros en Granma, Rene Reyes, historian Luis A. Figueroa and musician Bobby Carcasses. Throughout the island, the Saíz Brothers Association brings together more than three thousand young people through the Casas del Joven Creador, and its foundation paid tribute to Sergio and Luis Saíz Montes de Oca, two young intellectuals assassinated by the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959). Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar AHS to award outstanding Cuban artists 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban workers reject calls for destabilization 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 1,844 Covid-19 cases of and 21 deaths 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty