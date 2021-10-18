Cuba’s sound heritage at Cervantino Festival 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The virtuosity of Cuban pianist Jose Maria Vitier and the luxury musicians accompanying him on Monday confirmed the value of the sound heritage of Cuba, which is the guest of honor at the 49th International Cervantino Festival. Hosted at Teatro Juarez, the Cuban maestro’s performance entitled ‘Tarde en La Habana’ (Afternoon in Havana), along with soprano Barbara Llanes, percussionist Yaroldi Abreu and Abel Acosta, attracted the audience at the Mexican theater, which will be celebrating its 118th anniversary.On another stage, La Reina and La Real, two female representatives of hip hop and the young artistic vanguard in Cuba, raised their voices in favor of women’s empowerment. Earlier, troubadours Ray Fernandez and Eduardo Sosa offered a sample of the good national trova that virtually distinguished the Cuban spirit, humor and reflection from Casa Cuba, which exhibits the island’s culture in the heart of Guanajuato. During the visit to Mexico, the delegation headed by Cuban Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso talked about the Timbalaye Festival with organizer Maria Elena Mora, who confirmed future alliances between the Caribbean event, the Veracruz Carnival and the Rumba Route 2022. For his part, Pedro Hipolito, mayor of Xalapa municipality, ratified the condemnation to the economic, commercial and financial blockade policy of the United States against the Caribbean nation and declared Alonso a Distinguished Visitor. Until October 31, the multicultural event places Cuba at the epicenter of its broad program, with more than 80 activities, not only in-person but also virtually, dedicated to dance, music, opera, theater, visual arts, literature and audio-visual aids. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President congratulates young members of the artistic vanguard 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad AHS to award outstanding Cuban artists 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban workers reject calls for destabilization 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty