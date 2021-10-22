Cuba reported 1,476 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths 39 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirmed today 1,476 positive cases for SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19, and 20 deaths from complications related to the disease, numbers slightly higher than those from yesterday. The country thus totals 943,038 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic on March 11, 2020, and 8,153 deaths, according to national head of epidemiology of the Health Ministry, Francisco Durán, during his usual morning television appearance. 29,198 people remain admitted, of them 11,341 suspects to the Covid-19; 1,819 in epidemiological surveillance and 6,038 with the active virus, 354 less than the previous day, a number that has been decreasing for almost a month. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines despite Covid-19 30 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Religious leaders call on Biden to end US blockade on Cuba 34 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President highlights role of science 56 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty