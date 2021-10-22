US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines despite Covid-19 32 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Friday. The unilateral policy of the United States has prevented the purchase of medicines and medical supplies, and even oxygen, at the moment of greatest need for #Cuba, the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account. The blockade is the main obstacle for the recovery of our country and the well-being of our population, Rodriguez tweeted. Washington maintains a policy of siege against the Caribbean nation despite the worldwide rejection expressed in 29 occasions at the United Nations General Assembly. Cuba affirms that the US Government took advantage of the health situation to redouble its punitive measures against the Caribbean nation. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Religious leaders call on Biden to end US blockade on Cuba 35 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 1,476 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths 40 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President highlights role of science 58 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty