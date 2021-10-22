US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines despite Covid-19

The US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Friday.
The unilateral policy of the United States has prevented the purchase of medicines and medical supplies, and even oxygen, at the moment of greatest need for #Cuba, the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account.

The blockade is the main obstacle for the recovery of our country and the well-being of our population, Rodriguez tweeted.

Washington maintains a policy of siege against the Caribbean nation despite the worldwide rejection expressed in 29 occasions at the United Nations General Assembly.

Cuba affirms that the US Government took advantage of the health situation to redouble its punitive measures against the Caribbean nation.

